WWE RAW 7/6/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I really thought when Austin Theory seemingly dumped Maxxine Dupri in a backstage segment last week that the storyline was over before it began, despite the teases of Dupri's involvement starting before WrestleMania this year. That would be how WWE books things, and it did make me roll my eyes, but at least it was over, or so it seemed. This week, things got even worse.

It seems like the World Tag Team Championships were only put on the Street Profits as a way to get the Dupri-Vision storyline actually underway, and that really sucks for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The pair didn't have a single title defense in between winning them off Bron Breakker and Austin Theory, then losing them right back to the team, as it only took two weeks.

The match itself was fine, up until the end when Dupri came out from underneath the ring to low blow Dawkins as he was setting up to use Logan Paul's brass knuckles on Theory. It feels like WWE just put the titles on the Profits just so she could help Breakker and Theory win them back, finally teaming her up with The Vision.

Sure, Dupri desperately needed something to do, but so do Otis and Tozawa. I guess this could lead to them challenging The Vision for the tag titles, but I highly doubt that would end with them winning the gold. So far, Alpha Academy were only seen backstage looking sad.

I'm not sure if this also served to help bring Paul Heyman back into The Vision after he's done being "The Advocate" for Brock Lesnar following his SummerSlam match against Oba Femi, but it certainly seemed like things could be headed that way. Heyman was in gorilla talking to the team ahead of their match, and then addressed Dupri in another backstage segment after. I know reports are that Heyman is set to stick with Breakker, but at this point, I have no idea if those are even true, or what that means.

The only good thing about this is that Dupri seems like she's going to be one heck of a heel, after the promo she cut on Chad Gable after his in-ring apology to Alpha Academy a few weeks ago. Other than that, I don't like any of this, especially it all happening at the expense of Ford and Dawkins, who really earned the opportunity to be champions, especially over the struggling, cursed Vision.

Written by Daisy Ruth