Tommy Dreamer Thinks WWE Made The 'Right Call' With Oba/Brock 3

Oba Femi made the surprising decision to face Brock Lesnar instead of going after a world champion after winning the King of the Ring, but Tommy Dreamer thinks it was the right call.

Femi is set to face Lesnar at SummerSlam in a Hell in a Cell match, marking an about-turn from potentially challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship or Sami Zayn, who was then the WWE Champion. Dreamer, while discussing the recently confirmed Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns match, said it was a risk by WWE creative to postpone Femi's world title match, but it appears to have the fans' approval.

"Yeah, Roman, Seth, how we got on this conversation. The time is now to capitalize on this. They set the table great and it's a pivot. If you don't want to go to Roman and Oba just yet, that is your decision. It's a calculated risk. When I heard the people cheer for Oba and Brock, and then I heard the people cheer for Roman's acceptance, I was like, they made the right call," Dreamer said on "Busted Open." "Because what is it, 14,000 people in Atlantic City all popped for an event that's going to happen a month from now. So if you're that person making that call, you got your fingers crossed, man, I hope this works. I hope this works. And then when you listen to the crowd, I feel it worked."

Femi and Lesnar's match at SummerSlam will mark the third time the two behemoths have clashed in the ring, with their head-to-head record currently tied at one win apiece. Reigns against Rollins is the other mega match for SummerSlam, where Dreamer thinks that there are no heels or babyfaces.

Two other matches confirmed for the show on August 1 and August 2, 2026, are Intercontinental Champion Penta defending his title against the winner of a Gauntlet Match, and Women's King of the Ring winner Iyo Sky challenging Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship.