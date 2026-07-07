AEW & WBD Partnering With Twitch For Dynamite Beach Break Livestreams

It's a big episode of "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break" this week, featuring a Women's Casino Gauntlet, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher for Takeshita's AEW International Championship, Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa, and an AEW Men's World Championship match between champion MJF and challenger Kenny Omega, with Omega being unable to challenge for the title again if he loses. And in order to capitalize on this show, AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery are turning to Twitch to help with the hype. In a Tuesday press release, AEW and WBD announced a "first-of-its-kind collaboration" with the internet streaming service, which will see Twitch streamers provide "exclusive live content" regarding this week's "Dynamite."

Further details revealed that streamer Agent00, best known for streaming gameplay from the popular sports series "NBA 2K," will host a pre-show for "Dynamite," consisting of interactions with AEW talent and a breakdown of the show. That will then give way to a stream at Clearwater, Florida's BayCare Sound by CashNastyGaming, who will share "real-time reactions" and provide "exclusive access and behind-the-scenes moments" to Twitch viewers. While CashNasty is confirmed to be streaming from "Dynamite," it's unclear if Agent00 will be doing the same.

It remains unclear whether AEW and WBD's collaboration for Twitch is just for this Wednesday's "Dynamite," or if it will be the start of a long-term collaboration. The announcement does continue the trend of AEW experimenting with pre-shows on social media platforms after AEW interviewer Lexy Nair and ring announcer Arkady Aura hosted "AEW Advance" on TikTok prior to the May 27 episodes of "Dynamite" and "Collision." To this point, there have been no other episodes of "AEW Advance" following its debut.