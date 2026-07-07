AEW's MJF Appears To React To CM Punk's WWE Raw World Title Win In Since-Deleted Post

AEW World Champion MJF seemed to take a subtle shot at WWE's CM Punk after "The Second City Saint" won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Sami Zayn on "WWE Raw" Monday night, but his social media post seemingly about the win didn't stay up for long. Various X (formerly Twitter) users were quick to screenshot and share MJF's Instagram story, however.

User @TheDrainmaker posted the screenshot of MJF's since-deleted story, which shows a photo of Hulk Hogan from WrestleMania 9, the infamous event where Hogan returned to the company and won the WWF Championship from Yokozuna in 22 seconds.

Hogan wrestled earlier in the night, a tag match alongside Brutus Beefcake against Money Inc, but the pair lost to Ted DiBiase and Irwin R. Schyster. His match against Yokozuna, who had just won the title from Bret Hart, was unadvertised, and is one of the reasons WrestleMania 9 is cited as one of the worst by fans.

MJF posted this on IG but deleted it. 😭 pic.twitter.com/kJ2T8m9l3z — Drainmaker (@TheDrainmaker) July 7, 2026

Punk returned from a hiatus to challenge Zayn, after not being seen on WWE TV since the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 42. Cody Rhodes was meant to be Zayn's opponent, but he was taken out, in storyline, backstage by GUNTHER.

Despite Punk and MJF having a white-hot feud well-regarded by fans of AEW, one that ended with their dog collar match at AEW Revolution 2022, MJF hasn't been quiet about his dislike for Punk. In February, MJF told Chris Van Vliet that despite loving Punk growing up, he thinks he's a "piece of s***."

Though it's always unclear if MJF is speaking in character, he's consistently spoken that way of Punk, who left AEW when he was fired with cause in September 2023. During an appearance this year on "The Ariel Helwani Show," MJF said Punk was an "incredible professional wrestler," but also called him a "f****** c***."