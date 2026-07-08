Paul Wight Teases In-Ring Appearance On AEW Dynamite Beach Break: 'It's A Big Secret'

With no World Cup games to go against and a unique new venue in The Baycare Sound awaiting them, AEW has done all they can to make tonight's episode of "Dynamite: Beach Break" as big as possible. And they may even have more in store than what's been planned, if Paul Wight is to be believed. Appearing on "10 Tampa News" to promote tonight's show, Wight revealed that he was going to be involved with tonight's show, potentially in a wrestling capacity.

"I am going to be in the ring, doing something," Wight said. "I can't tell you what, because it's a big secret. But if you come, you will see me maybe slap some people around."

Now in his fifth year with AEW, health issues have seen Wight largely serve as a commentator and coach for the promotion, having last wrestled for AEW in late 2023 and last wrestled altogether in early 2024. However, the former WWE Champion revealed two months ago that he wasn't yet retired and is hoping to get back into the ring, listing former AEW Men's World Champions Darby Allin and Kenny Omega as potential opponents.

Oddly enough, one of Wight's preferred opponents will be part of "Dynamite: Beach Break's," marquee match, as Omega is scheduled to challenge MJF for the AEW Men's World Championship. The stakes go beyond just the championship, however, as should Omega lose, he will join former Elite comrades Cody Rhodes and "Hangman" Adam Page in never being able to challenge for the AEW Men's World Championship again. The show will also feature Kyle Fletcher challenging Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship, Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa, and a Women's Casino Gauntlet to determine who will challenge AEW Women's World Champion Thekla at AEW Redemption.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "10 Tampa News" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription