Brock Lesnar Advertised To Appear On Upcoming Episode Of WWE Raw

Following Night of Champions last month, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE and challenged Oba Femi to a trilogy match inside Hell In A Cell at SummerSlam, and "The Beast" is clearing up his schedule to prepare for the rubber match.

On July 27, Lesnar is expected to appear on the final "WWE Raw" before SummerSlam, which will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. On Tuesday, the venue officially made the announcement across social media.

"JUST ANNOUNCED! Brock Lesnar returns to WWE RAW! Grab your tix now and meet us here July 27th"

JUST ANNOUNCED! Brock Lesnar returns to WWE RAW! Grab your tix now and meet us here July 27th 💥: https://t.co/HkoriD7u4W pic.twitter.com/o4NR7wGMTW — Intuit Dome (@IntuitDome) July 7, 2026

In addition to July 27, Lesnar will also be appearing on next week's "Raw" from Dallas, Texas, though it's yet to be confirmed if "The Conqueror" is booked for any other dates in the lead up to SummerSlam. However, Lesnar's involvement on the "Raw" before "The Biggest Party of the Summer" could be his last appearance as an active competitor on WWE TV, as it's rumored that he will officially retire after his third match with Femi, especially with SummerSlam taking place in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. At WrestleMania 42, it seemed like Lesnar was entering retirement as he said goodbye to the WWE Universe and left his gloves in the middle of the ring after losing to Femi, but he would return just a month later to set up a second match at Clash In Italy.

Heading into the Hell In A Cell match, Lesnar and Femi are tied at one a piece, with the "The Ruler" picking up the win in their first encounter at WrestleMania 42, and the veteran getting his revenge at Clash In Italy. SummerSlam will also mark the first time in 11 years since Lesnar has stepped inside Hell In A Cell, with is most recent match in the structure being against The Undertaker in 2015. On the other hand, Femi will make his Hell In A Cell debut while participating in a cage match for the first time in his WWE career.