Kenny Omega Thanks Fans Following AEW Title Win

Last night on "AEW Dynamite," Kenny Omega defeated MJF in the main event of the show to capture the AEW World Championship for the second time after being unable to win the title for nearly five years. Following his victory, Omega took to social media to thank the AEW faithful for supporting him along the way and believing that he could be world champion once again.

"After 1,698 days of waiting to get it back, we finished the race. Thank you for never giving up on me and always believing, one more time."

After 1,698 days of waiting to get it back, we finished the race. Thank you for never giving up on me and always believing, one more time. pic.twitter.com/Lr7L7sFQvo — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 9, 2026

If Omega had lost to MJF on Wednesday, he would've never been able to compete for the AEW World Championship again, but since he walked out of "Dynamite" with his hand raised, he'll now face Will Ospreay at All In next month. The "Aerial Assassin" earned the opportunity to challenge for the title by winning the Owen Hart Foundation 2026 Men's Tournament last month. Omega and Ospreay have only fought each other three times in history, with "The Best Bout Machine" having a 2-1 record over the British star in singles action. However, Ospreay defeated Omega in their most recent encounter at Forbidden Door 2023, which is the only time both men have fought one-on-one in AEW.

To this day, Omega still has one of the longest AEW World Championship reigns, with his first run lasting 346 days. The only AEW star to have a longer reign was MJF, who held the title for 406 days during his first reign. Although Omega will begin preparing for Ospreay going forward, it remains to be seen if he'll need to defend the title before All In, especially with Redemption, AEW's newest pay-per-view, happening in three weeks in Montreal, Canada.