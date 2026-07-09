House Of Glory Leaving TrillerTV In Favor Of Streaming Platform

It has not been a fun time for TrillerTV over the last few months, as financial issues have led to many promotions ending agreements with the streaming service, with some even moving over to AEW's new MyAEW service. One of those promotions is the Master P owned New York indie House of Glory, though they are not yet taking the MyAEW route. Taking to X on Tuesday evening, House of Glory's Commissioner Jason Solomon made the following announcement regarding the promotion's streaming future.

"As many of you know, our time on TrillerTv has come to an end," Solomon said. "Triller has been a tremendous partner to HOG for many years. But we've been getting a lot of questions about what's next. 'Where are we going to be able to see the next HOG event?' Well, I've got some breaking news here for all of you, and it is as follows.

"Our next event is coming up live on Friday night, August 7, at the NYC Arena. Our biggest event of the summer, High Intensity. And it will be available for all to stream live and free on the official House of Glory YouTube channel. You got to the hande HOGWrestling and subscribe to the channel there, you will be able to watch the entire show live as it happens, on Friday night, August 7."

It does not appear that the HOG YouTube will be the home of all HOG events going forward, however, as Solomon noted that a "final decision" regarding streaming was expected to be made at some point. However, he provided no details, nor hints, regarding where HOG's ultimate streaming home would be.

As noted in the announcement, HOG's High Intensity will feature plenty of huge names, including the current TNA and HOG Tag Team Champions the Hardys. Also expected on the show are former WWE star Shayna Baszler, TNA star Ricky Sosa, and AEW/Ring of Honor stars Eddie Kingston and Lio Rush.