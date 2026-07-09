Bully Ray Criticizes Seth Rollins' WWE Raw Promo: 'Nobody Wants To Hear Him Complain'

After challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship last week on "WWE Raw," Seth Rollins was back this week to discuss the reasons why he was going after Reigns. And unlike the initial encounter with Reigns, it largely left Bully Ray unimpressed. Reviewing the promo for "Busted Open Radio," Bully's problems began immediately, feeling Rollins allowed the fans too much time to start chanting for CM Punk instead of getting to the meat of his promo.

"Dude, if you're Seth Rollins and you're starting off 'Monday Night Raw,' and you're screaming 'Chicago man it's great to be back in this building,' and then you give them a long enough pause where they start to chant 'Punk,' why give them that long to start a chant?" Bully said. "And this is not the first time it's going to happen in the promo. It's going to happen again later on with Roman, with an 'OTC!' chant."

Rollins did acknowledge the Punk chants and tried to move past them, though Bully believes Rollins had to restrain himself from going in harder on the fans.

"What he really wanted to do is say 'Shut up!'" Bully said. "'Stop chanting his name!' But he can't do that, because they're going to full-blown turn on him."

Regarding the rest of the promo, where Rollins called Reigns "the chosen one" and suggested that Reigns had his success handed to him, while Rollins did not, Bully was left completely unmoved. Not only that, but the two-time Hall of Famer felt that Rollins came off as a complainer, and believes that also turned fans off to the promo.

"He's complaining," Bully said. "Nobody wants to hear him complain...Nobody wants to hear you take this time to complain about Roman Reigns. Because you have complained about Drew McIntyre and you have complained about CM Punk and you've complained about others in the past. That's why this feels like a lot of the same to you Dave."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription