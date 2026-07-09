Bully Ray Criticizes Seth Rollins' WWE Raw Promo: 'Nobody Wants To Hear Him Complain'
After challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship last week on "WWE Raw," Seth Rollins was back this week to discuss the reasons why he was going after Reigns. And unlike the initial encounter with Reigns, it largely left Bully Ray unimpressed. Reviewing the promo for "Busted Open Radio," Bully's problems began immediately, feeling Rollins allowed the fans too much time to start chanting for CM Punk instead of getting to the meat of his promo.
"Dude, if you're Seth Rollins and you're starting off 'Monday Night Raw,' and you're screaming 'Chicago man it's great to be back in this building,' and then you give them a long enough pause where they start to chant 'Punk,' why give them that long to start a chant?" Bully said. "And this is not the first time it's going to happen in the promo. It's going to happen again later on with Roman, with an 'OTC!' chant."
Rollins did acknowledge the Punk chants and tried to move past them, though Bully believes Rollins had to restrain himself from going in harder on the fans.
"What he really wanted to do is say 'Shut up!'" Bully said. "'Stop chanting his name!' But he can't do that, because they're going to full-blown turn on him."
Regarding the rest of the promo, where Rollins called Reigns "the chosen one" and suggested that Reigns had his success handed to him, while Rollins did not, Bully was left completely unmoved. Not only that, but the two-time Hall of Famer felt that Rollins came off as a complainer, and believes that also turned fans off to the promo.
"He's complaining," Bully said. "Nobody wants to hear him complain...Nobody wants to hear you take this time to complain about Roman Reigns. Because you have complained about Drew McIntyre and you have complained about CM Punk and you've complained about others in the past. That's why this feels like a lot of the same to you Dave."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription
Opinion: Bully Ray Is Right, Seth Rollins Came Off As A Complainer
For those who haven't had the privilege of listening/watching Seth Rollins' promo from "Raw," Tuesday's "Busted Open" is essential viewing, as Bully Ray and co-host Dave LaGreca played the whole thing while giving their breakdown of their segment. Not only does it give one a chance to hear what Rollins said, it also allows you in the moment to realize that everything Bully Ray said about it is 100% accurate and on the money. Frankly, the only thing more unbelievable than Bully being right is that Rollins and whoever helped him come up with this promo thought this was a good idea. Not only does the thing drag, not only does Rollins make all the mistakes Bully pointed out that allowed the fans to a) chant for Punk and Reigns and b) go quiet on the rest of the promo, but Rollins does, in fact, sound like a complainer. When LA Knight later interrupts the promo to a huge reaction, Bully jokes that it's 50% for Knight, 50% that Rollins stopped talking. And once again, you can't help but feel that Bully is spot on.
Ultimately, I just keep going back to how anyone thought this promo from Rollins was a good idea. For one, he is bringing things up from a decade ago. I get Rollins and Reigns have a rich history, and I get The Shield is very important to WWE lore, but again; THIS WAS TEN YEARS AGO! The young kids in the front row for this show that Rollins pointed out aren't old enough to remember The Shield, let alone Rollins' betrayal of the stable or his issues with Reigns in the few years since. For Rollins to still be harping on that, and to also be bringing up the amount of times Reigns shows up or how much he gets paid compared to Rollins just comes off as whiny. It also calls back to Rollins' bizarre Twitter feud with Will Ospreay many years ago, another thing Rollins would like to forget. I'm sure once the bell rings at SummerSlam that many will forget about this segment and become engulfed in whatever story Rollins and Reigns decide to tell. But my goodness, this segment was truly an ear sore that did Rollins no favors. I'm not one to say someone should listen to Bully Ray often, but Seth Rollins, you'd do well to take his advice on this one.