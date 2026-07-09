Steve Maclin Talks Next Steps Following TNA Exit: 'The Possibilities Are Endless'

Last month, Steve Maclin was one of several TNA stars to ask for and receive their release, making the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion a free agent. And it seems Maclin is enjoying that freedom for the time being. In an interview with "MuscleManMalcolm," Maclin was asked about his future, with Malcolm in particular wondering if Maclin could join his wife, Ring of Honor Women's Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo, in AEW or Ring of Honor. While Maclin didn't dismiss it, he seemed to be in no rush to make a decision, and noted that there were so many promotions that he could appear on, something he found to be pretty neat.

"The possibilities right now are endless, which are really cool for me," Maclin said. "And that's the fun part with free agency. This is the first time I haven't been signed to a television company since I started training. I was on the indies for a year and a half when I started at Paulsboro, the Monster Factory, here in New Jersey...got signed to "NXT."

"And I was there for seven and a half years for WWE. And then I went straight to TNA...one day of not having a job, when my contract was done with my 90 days. And I was with TNA for five years. So I'm very excited for this time period where I can pop up anywhere, and just kind of...it's cool to have some buzz behind it too right now."

Since his TNA departure, Maclin has worked dates for Wrestling Revolver, East Coast indie promotion Pro Wrestling Entertainment, and the first set of TV tapings for Scott D'Amore's Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's show "Mayhem." The first episode of "Mayhem" is set to air on July 15 at 12 a.m. EST on Canadian station TSN.

If you quote this article, please credit "MuscleManMalcolm" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription