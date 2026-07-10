Royce Keys Sets Timeline For First WWE Title Win

It's been six months since Royce Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW, signed with WWE, and though he still hasn't managed to capture any gold during his time with the company, he recently shared when he expects himself to win a title in a new interview with "WhittyWhittier."

"I think before this year is up, I'll have some gold around my waist. That's the plan and I think there will be a moment that it's going to shock everyone that no one won't expect ... it's going to be one of those moments that I feel it'll be like 'How could he do that?' You know, one of those moments."

Last month, Keys entered the King of the Ring tournament in hopes of winning the competition and earning a shot to challenge for a world title at SummerSlam, but he was eliminated in the first round after losing to Jey Uso, LA Knight and Finn Balor. Additionally, Keys has yet to be given a title shot since joining WWE, but he was able to add a major accomplishment to his resume this past April when he won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal ahead of WrestleMania 42.

Before jumping ship to WWE, Keys did find championship success in the Jacksonville-based promotion, having won the TNT Title in 2023 and being one third of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps. Keys walked into his final match for AEW as a champion, but The Opps would drop the titles to Adam Page and JetSpeed this past January, just 16 days before the 41-year-old debuted at the Royal Rumble.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WhittyWhittier" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.