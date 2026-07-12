Jinder Mahal Identifies WWE NXT Star Who Has 'It Factor'

He's big. He's bad. He'll bodyslam your dad. According to former WWE star Jinder Mahal, Mason Rook will also make sure fans remember him for a long time.

"I personally love it. Anytime he comes on or anytime he pops up on my social media, I have to watch it," Mahal said on "TMZ's Inside The Ring" referencing Rook, a recent arrival to the "WWE NXT" brand. "I cannot turn him off. There's just something about him. The 'it' factor. Now, the 'it' factor doesn't mean you're jacked and you have a tan and you dress really nice. To me, it means you just have to watch it, whatever he's gonna do. Very agile. He hits a crazy moonsault. Even his fashion choices, it sticks out. It's something that you remember. I love it."

Rook, formerly known as Will Kroos on the independent wrestling circuit, marked his WWE debut by landing a moonsault on NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo on the April 28 edition of "NXT." Weeks later, he and D'Angelo then stood on opposite sides of the ring for a tag team match.

Rook's tag team partner Kam Hendrix eventually cost him a shot at D'Angelo's title by distracting him amidst a number one contender's match on June 9. In turn, Naraku won the bout and vied for the NXT Championship at the "NXT" Great American Bash.

Mahal isn't the only figure praising Rook recently. 17-time world champion John Cena did the same when he pinpointed the "NXT" star as a future world champion himself in WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.