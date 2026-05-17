John Cena Points To WWE NXT Star Mason Rook When Asked About Future World Champions

No one knows better than John Cena on the grit that goes into becoming and being a world champion. The former and first-ever 17-time world champion is excited at the landscape of who will become the next generational world champion like he once was. The creator behind his self-titled "John Cena Classic," the "G.O.A.T." already has a certain Superstar in mind, who not only might become a champion at his future event, but also a bona fide world champion in the near future.

"It's no secret, I think to those in the know, that I chant with everybody else: 'He's big. He's bad. He'll bodyslam your dad.' So, if you don't know who I'm talking about, I want you to go check that out. But I'm a fan," Cena told CBS Sports.

The star he's describing is none other than Mason Rook (formerly known as Will Kroos), "WWE NXT" newest signee. Referring to himself as more than just a super heavyweight, the must-see Brit put out a fair warning that if anyone were to step out in front of him, they'll get crushed. And the first man he crushed leading up to his contract signing was the current NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo. Rook first made his explosive presence felt and known on the May 5 edition of "NXT," to which Cena endorsed his admiration on X.

Now living his best retired life, Cena is ironing out all the questions many in the industry have regarding his upcoming Classic event. As of this report, it appears that "The John Cena Classic" will be an annual event, pitting "NXT" stars up against the main roster stars. Despite how many wins or losses could occur, they won't count, as the fans will have the ultimate say on who gets crowned its yearly winner.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "CBS Sports" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.