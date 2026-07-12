Nattie Details WWE NXT Title Challenge Against Kendal Grey

In her first test as NXT Women's Champion, Kendal Grey bested WWE veteran Nattie (also known as Natalya) to retain her title. In the process, Grey managed to win over Nattie on a personal level as well.

"Just us talking totally person to person, I was so impressed with Kendal," Nattie said on "Busted Open Radio." "Kendal's only had probably, if I was to guess, maybe a hundred matches. I'm talking about a hundred matches in front of a crowd, whether it was on live events, whether it was at the Performance Center, they do live PC shows, or whether it's been on NXT programming, Evolve. I don't know if she's had 100 matches. Maybe she has, but my point is that she's still so new to this business and I was so impressed. I was so impressed with just her attitude, her energy and her skill. She's somebody that I feel like from the second that she stepped into NXT, she understood the assignment, but she didn't come from a professional wrestling background."

Grey's battle with Nattie came after "The Lowkey Legend" pitched her case to "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone, citing her long history in WWE and the pro wrestling business as a whole. Nattie further asserted herself as an underappreciated icon that deserved the world, which included a shot at Grey's NXT Women's Championship.

Out of character, Nattie described her experience wrestling Grey as an "honor," especially given that "NXT" officials like Shawn Michaels trusted her to be in the position of Grey's first challenger. In return, Nattie showed Grey what it was like "to drive a Ferrari," much like she did with Charlotte Flair and other up-and-coming talents across the years prior.