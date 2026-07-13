Matt Hardy Shares Thoughts On Sheamus' Time In WWE, Prospects In AEW

Matt Hardy has discussed Sheamus' WWE exit and where the former world champion could land next.

Sheamus recently confirmed his WWE departure with a post on social media, and Hardy spoke about the news of his exit on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. Like many others, he was surprised by the news, though it wasn't entirely unexpected.

"It was a little surprising considering how long he's been there, and he seems like such a veteran and such a staple of WWE. But in some ways, I kind of wasn't surprised by it. It's crazy. I had a text from him a while back. He texted me out of the blue, and we talked for a while. He sent me a photo from the WrestleMania match and said, 'Oh, what a great moment that was. I'm so happy I was part of it,' and everything else," he said.

Hardy believes it took Sheamus some time to connect with the fans, but he loved working with him, recalling how the duo of Sheamus and Cesaro were hard hitters in the ring. The tag team legend thinks WWE, in the end, didn't have anything for Sheamus to do, leading to his exit.

"We've always gotten along great. I've always had a great relationship with him. But in some ways, he hadn't been used a ton, as you were saying, and it just seemed like they really weren't sure what to do with him."

Hardy also credited Sheamus with helping establish GUNTHER in their feud, one of the Austrian's first rivalries on the main roster.