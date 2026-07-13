Jim Ross Comments On Ex-WWE Star Sheamus Possibly Coming To AEW, Re-Forming Tag Team

Last week, Sheamus officially left WWE after choosing not to renew his contract with the company, making him a free agent for the first time in 19 years. Since his departure, many have questioned where Sheamus will wrestle next, but according to WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross during an episode of "Grilling JR," AEW should be interested in signing "The Celtic Warrior" so he can reunite with his former tag team partner.

"Well, I think putting him back together with Cesaro is a good thing if that happens. It'll create a real strong team to make your tag team division stronger. But he's a good hand ... and the combination of he and Cesaro interests me a great deal. So we'll have to wait and see," Ross explained. "I hope that he lands on his feet wherever he goes, but I'd like to personally because I may be able to call some of his matches again someday. I hope that he signs with AEW and on some sort of contract. Even if it's a limited engagement contract where he's not working every single time the lights come on, he's there. I'm not for anybody having to do that ... he's got a lot of gas left in the tank."

It was also reported last week that a "high level" WWE official tried to convince TKO to keep Sheamus, having presented the value that he brings to the promotion both in and out of the ring. Along with Ross, many others within the wrestling industry view AEW as the best destination for Sheamus, with Eric Bischoff and Matt Hardy believing the promotion would benefit from having him on the roster.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.