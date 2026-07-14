WWE RAW 7/13/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I'm usually not one to be annoyed by professional wrestling tropes, but when so many are used in just one night around big matches, it gets pretty annoying. There were quite a few cliches, tropes, whatever you want to call them around some of the biggest SummerSlam matches on the card tonight, and it was noticeable and irritating. Getting "police officers" defending a star, a physically imposing one, at that, and a contract signing to start and end "Raw" just felt uninspired.

First of all, Brock Lesnar, of all people, doesn't need police officers (who were actually local independent talent, I'm sure, by the way they took bumps) protecting him. Sure, Oba Femi is equally as imposing as "The Beast Incarnate," if not more so, but it looked pretty ridiculous. Instead of stopping Femi from coming to the ring at all, these guys got inside the ring to form a line to attempt to protect Lesnar, and got yeeted around for their troubles. Also, Adam Pearce wasn't too upset backstage a little later on about Femi throwing around the officers, so good thing he's a babyface, I suppose, or he'd be staring down a suspension.

If the cops weren't enough, Paul Heyman made it clear that the pair's SummerSlam match contract now has a "no touch" clause, so the pair can't brawl before their Hell in a Cell match. And if that wasn't enough, he also revealed he had "restraining orders," one for himself and one for Lesnar, on Femi. I don't know if WWE was trying to really make it seem like Lesnar was scared of Femi, but we've seen two matches between them already, and we know that's not the case.

I always hate a contract segment, especially as the main event of a show, and tonight was no different. While I thought Roman Reigns did a fantastic job of eviscerating Seth Rollins on the microphone, it was still a lengthy, unnecessary trope of a segment. The gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship easily could have taken the main event spot tonight, and Rollins and Reigns could have done this next week, or the week after, as just a face-to-face.

The story between Rollins and Reigns doesn't feel fresh, and WWE is quite literally replaying Shield lore in the form of video packages, awkward ones attempting to shoot around the former Dean Ambrose, now Jon Moxley. Nothing about these two segments made me any more invested in SummerSlam; I'm just still annoyed Femi gave up his title shot to face Lesnar, and Rollins got his match after doing nothing but battle Bron Breaker for months.

Written by Daisy Ruth