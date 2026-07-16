WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 7/18/2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
This weekend, WWE returns to Madison Square Garden for the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, a four-match card with only one championship on the line, but plenty of bad blood to go around as Bayley battles the traitorous Lyra Valkyria and Cody Rhodes teams up with CM Punk to take on their most recent rivals, GUNTHER and Sami Zayn. Throw in Danhausen's triumphant return to New York in a No Disqualification match with JD McDonagh and you've got a stew going!
But who will win each of these matches, and who will come up short? That's what Wrestling Inc.'s predictions column aims to find out. Granted, WWE Night of Champions wasn't our best showing, but we nailed WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door that same weekend, so we're still feeling pretty good about ourselves as we dive into this SNME card. Want to know in advance who's coming out on top this Saturday? Let's get to the picks!
Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley: Valkyria (93%)
Lyra Valkyria and Bayley look to get their feud kickstarted at Saturday Night's Main Event, with their partnership souring after the latest Women's Tag Team title loss on the June 22 episode of "WWE Raw." Valkyria turned on Bayley, ending their team after never having held the tag titles.
This will not be the first time they face one another, having first met in singles action in February 2025 for a spot in the Elimination Chamber. Bayley won that night, thus predicating her attempt at Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship two months later, which Valkyria won.
They met once more two months after that as Valkyria was joined by Bayley in the pursuit of the Intercontinental title she lost to Becky Lynch. That ended in a double count out, they both failed in a triple threat at Evolution 2025, and it had seemed until recently that their competitive chapter had closed after Valkyria emerged victorious in Two Out of Three Falls in July last year, the record standing at 2-1-1 to Valkyria.
The expectation of the Wrestling Inc. staff is that the record will now grow to 3-1-1 in the latest chapter, with 93% backing Valkyria to get the win as she enters the match the antagonist for the first time. Of course that leaves the 7% minority favoring Bayley to get the equalizing victory.
The prevailing belief is that the villain will have a better time of things between the bells, having put their shortcomings as a tag team down to her distraught former partner. History supports that as a bit of a recurrence in wrestling, and there's no reason to believe it won't also be the case this weekend.
Written by Max Everett
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley (64%)
Brie Bella and Paige are set to defend their WWE Women's Championships against Fatal Influence's Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley, with Jacy Jayne at their side, and the tag belts are currently the only championships set to be defended at WWE's big event at Madison Square Garden. That's part of the reason why 64 percent of us believe that Henley and Reid are dethroning Scream Mode.
WWE has hyped up this particular Saturday Night's Main Event to be a big one, due to its location at MSG, and has loaded up the card with big appearances, but only this one championship match. That leads us to believe there's going to be a title change to add to the big feeling of the show. If Nikki Bella is good to go following the ankle injury that kept her out of WrestleMania 42, a return could cost her twin sister and Paige the gold, with possibly with both Bella Twins turning heel on Paige, in attempts to win the gold back themselves as a team.
Fatal Influence has received incredible heel reactions from crowds since their debut on the main roster following WrestleMania. A big audience at Madison Square Garden seems like a perfect time to us, at least, to put the tag team titles on them, and Reid and Henley look ready.
While we're not as sure about this match as others on the card, we're still pretty confident at 64 percent that Fatal Influence is walking out of New York City as the new Women's Tag Team Champions. It's something fresh going into SummerSlam, and WWE could even move on to having them defend against the Bella Twins, back at full strength, at "The Biggest Party of the Summer."
Written by Daisy Ruth
No Disqualification Match: Danhausen (100%)
Wrestling Inc. loves that Danhausen. He's selling merchandise, un-cursing the Knicks, and winning over the WWE universe with his Conan-O'Brien-Meets-Scooby-Doo antics. When it comes to Saturday's match, not a single soul has voted against him. We just don't think "The Irish Ace" has it in him.
Danhausen is popular enough to win a regular match, but in a No Disqualification match, he will have untold amounts of dark magic on his side, as well as the ability of FrankenMiz, Kit Wilson, and whatever other allies Danhausen can invent between now and the show. Maybe JD McDonagh will win and give Danhausen a taste of adversity for once in his brief WWE career, but 100% of the staff doesn't think it likely. There is simply too much love for Danhausen for this to be anything more than a comedy showcase of special effects and spooky plunder which sees New York City's favorite demon victorious.
Frankly, if WWE were going to start trying with McDonagh, they would've by now, but his time has come and gone, and we see no reason for Danhausen's momentum to be hindered, especially by such a nonentity.
Written by Ross Berman
Tag Team Match: CM Punk and Cody Rhodes (71%)
Just two weeks before they face each other at WWE SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk will partner up to take on GUNTHER and Sami Zayn in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event. On the surface, one may give a slight advantage to GUNTHER and Zayn in this instance given that both are coming off big losses and are likely running on revenge fuel. Those personal motivations may not be enough to overcome the glaring difficulty of working together, however.
Just weeks ago, Zayn counted GUNTHER's shoulder to the mat in a manner much faster than a standard three seconds. As a result, Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship over "The Ring General" on "WWE SmackDown." Minutes later, Zayn detailed GUNTHER's title aspirations once more by blasting him with a Helluva Kick in the midst of his instant rematch.
Needless to say, GUNTHER and Sami Zayn have issues. Punk and Rhodes, while upcoming opponents at SummerSlam, have maintained their on-screen friendship. The pair even respectfully shook hands when General Manager Nick Aldis made their championship match official for the two-night PLE.
The reality is that Punk and Rhodes have an overwhelmingly better chance of co-existing at SNME in comparison to Zayn and GUNTHER. Moreover, the sight of either Punk or Rhodes being pinned or submitting right before their title clash would likely hurt their credibility. That's why 71% of the Wrestling Inc. staff are betting on "The Second City Saint" and "The American Nightmare" at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Written by Ella Jay