WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 7/18/2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley look to get their feud kickstarted at Saturday Night's Main Event, with their partnership souring after the latest Women's Tag Team title loss on the June 22 episode of "WWE Raw." Valkyria turned on Bayley, ending their team after never having held the tag titles.

This will not be the first time they face one another, having first met in singles action in February 2025 for a spot in the Elimination Chamber. Bayley won that night, thus predicating her attempt at Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship two months later, which Valkyria won.

They met once more two months after that as Valkyria was joined by Bayley in the pursuit of the Intercontinental title she lost to Becky Lynch. That ended in a double count out, they both failed in a triple threat at Evolution 2025, and it had seemed until recently that their competitive chapter had closed after Valkyria emerged victorious in Two Out of Three Falls in July last year, the record standing at 2-1-1 to Valkyria.

The expectation of the Wrestling Inc. staff is that the record will now grow to 3-1-1 in the latest chapter, with 93% backing Valkyria to get the win as she enters the match the antagonist for the first time. Of course that leaves the 7% minority favoring Bayley to get the equalizing victory.

The prevailing belief is that the villain will have a better time of things between the bells, having put their shortcomings as a tag team down to her distraught former partner. History supports that as a bit of a recurrence in wrestling, and there's no reason to believe it won't also be the case this weekend.

Written by Max Everett