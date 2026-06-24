WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

With an even split amongst our poll, the race for the 2026 WWE King of the Ring is the tightest it could possibly be.

Given his dominance in "WWE NXT" and WWE's main roster, half the Wrestling Inc. staff consider Oba Femi as a natural fit for the KOTR crown. After all, it's extremely rare that one willingly hands over an "NXT" title to make way for their main roster call-up. That move right there shows that WWE thinks very highly of Femi. In case you're not convinced, it's worth noting that just one month prior, Femi went toe-to-toe with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event. Femi lost, not by pinfall or submission, but by disqualification after "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre attacked Rhodes mid-match. This sequence of events kept both champions looking strong, while also giving the WWE Universe a taste of Femi's main roster potential against its top guy.

Should Femi claim the King of the Ring crown, WWE could reasonably run back him vs. Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam (assuming Rhodes retains his title at Night of Champions first). Or as Femi noted on "Raw," he could challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, whom many have envisioned as the predecessor to Femi's inevitable first main roster world title since WrestleMania 42.

On the other side of the votes lies Jey Uso, the cousin of Roman Reigns and former co-tag team champion alongside Cody Rhodes. Should he beat Femi at Night of Champions, Jey asserted that he'd go on to challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Those of us betting on Jey, however, believe that he'd actually go after Reigns for a rematch of their 2023 SummerSlam title match, which revolved around Universal and WWE Titles. Jey has once before wanted to prove himself as "Tribal Chief" material within The Bloodline, so who's to say that he won't try to again by facing Reigns, the long-time holder of that position?

There is a legitimate possibility for Jey to take on either Rhodes or Reigns at SummerSlam. Considering that Brock Lesnar is waiting in the wings to continue his feud with Femi, there's also a real possibility of "The Beast" crashing this King of the Ring finals clash and helping Jey defeat "The Ruler." In turn, Jey would then vie for a world title at "The Biggest Party of the Summer," while Femi and Lesnar likely battle each other at the same event, which emanates from the latter's adopted home state.

Written by Ella Jay