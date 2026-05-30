WWE Clash In Italy 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

After losing the WWE Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42, Jade Cargill has been given the chance to reclaim the title in a rematch this weekend, but everybody on our staff at WrestlingInc. believes that "Mami" will walk out of Clash In Italy victorious.

Following WrestleMania, WWE has put in the effort to make Cargill look strong after losing the title, especially when she picked up a massive win over Ripley, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair alongside Michin and B-Fab at Saturday Night's Main Event. That said, with Ripley holding the gold for just over 40 days so far, and Cargill's initial title reign having gotten stale in the lead up to WrestleMania, there's not a future where we see the former AEW star as champion on Monday morning.

In addition, Cargill has already faced a large portion of the women's roster on "WWE SmackDown" as champion, whereas Ripley has a lineup of challengers that she's yet to face. Whether it's first-time singles matchups with talent like Alexa Bliss or Tiffany Stratton, wrestling newer stars who just got called up from "WWE NXT" like Blake Monroe, or reigniting old feuds with the likes of Charlotte Flair, there's just more creative avenues for Ripley with the title than Cargill.

Along with there being a fresh batch of talent for Ripley heading into the summer, Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence has already started to feud with her since being called up to the main roster, and with WWE's creative team reportedly wanting to feature her more prominently, it's possible that "The Eradicator's" next challenger following Cargill will be the former NXT Women's Champion.

Written by Julien D'Alessandro