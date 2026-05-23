AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

We've said it for months, but Will Ospreay is very likely on his way to an AEW World Championship match at All In in London, England. And to ensure that, he can take one of two routes: dethrone the AEW World Champion — whether that be MJF, Darby Allin, or someone else — ahead of the August 30 pay-per-view or win the Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

The more probable path lies in the Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament, which Ospreay has already found great success in. Last year, Ospreay advanced to the finals of the men's iteration, defeating the likes of Kevin Knight and Konosuke Takeshita in the early rounds before falling to the eventual winner, "Hangman" Adam Page.

This year, Ospreay will take on two-time AEW World Champion Samoa Joe in the opening round. Yes, Joe is certainly a force to be recognized with. But in our eyes, there's nothing more powerful than a man eager for redemption and a world title shot in his home country. That's why 100% of the Wrestling Inc. staff believe that Ospreay will use that dual-hunger as fuel to firstly push him through Samoa Joe at Double or Nothing, then potentially, to the tournament finals once again. Furthermore, we imagine that the possibilities of Ospreay facing his former United Empire stablemate Mark Davis and 2025 All In tag partner Swerve Strickland along the way are too good for AEW to pass up.

Have we mentioned that Ospreay is on the poster for AEW All In as well? Even more evidence to support our theory an AEW world title match awaits him at the event.

Written by Ella Jay