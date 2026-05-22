AEW Double Or Nothing 2026: Draws & Duds

AEW is often criticized for how it handles its women's division, and at least there are, as of right now, six women competing at Double or Nothing. However, adding multiple women to one match instead of adding more women's matches overall to a show is certainly a choice. Since Thekla won the AEW Women's World Championship in February from Kris Statlander, she hasn't had too many strong storylines with any other challengers but Statlander, initially, and calling that "strong" may be a stretch to some.

At Double or Nothing, Thekla is set to take on three former champions, including Statlander, and there's no strong story behind any of them. Outside of Stat, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter all being former champs, it all feels very thrown together, with that one fact the only shred of cohesion.

Thekla has already faced both Statlander and Hayter for the gold on AEW pay-per-views. Shida should have been built up upon her return to challenge Thekla one-on-one to give the title scene a fresher feel. However, she's been mostly teaming with Statlander in an almost odd-couple pairing where the women have a lot of tension and it's kind of unclear at times whether Shida is a heel or not. But, even heel-vs-heel for Double or Nothing would feel new and fresh compared to a four-way title match, where the Sisters of Sin will likely get involved.

One would think AEW would count on its "Sickos" to remember Shida despite her prolonged absence, around 16 months, and in the last month since her return on April 2 to answer Willow Nightingale's TBS Championship open challenge, she could have easily been built up as a challenger to Thekla. Ever since "Timeless" Toni Storm was put on the shelf back in March, it feels like the AEW women's division hasn't recovered at the top, and Shida's return could have been used to attempt to correct that.

With no TBS Championship match on the show and Divine Dominion yet to be booked in a defense as of this writing, AEW is still lacking when it comes to women's matches at Double or Nothing. Thankfully, we've gotten to the point where we can complain about how the women's matches are being booked, at least, rather than complaining they aren't booked at all, but there is still quite a bit of room for improvement on AEW's part.

Written by Daisy Ruth