WWE NXT Great American Bash 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
It's once again time for WWE NXT Great American Bash, a show whose 2026 incarnation features a whopping seven matches, five of which will be contested for championships. NXT's top two titles will bookend the show, with Tony D'Angelo defending the NXT Championship against Naraku in the opening bout while Lola Vice and Kendal Grey collide for the NXT Women's Championship in the main event. In between, fans will be treated to a pair of North American title matches, a bout for the Women's Speed Championship, and more.
One last question remains before we get to the show itself — who's going to win? As usual, we polled the WINC staff to find the answers, and the results lie before you. Granted, NXT shows can be unpredictable; last time at Stand & Deliver, our predictions were upset on multiple occasions. But we're pretty sure we can bounce back this time around. Who will come out on top during NXT's first-ever PLE special on The CW? Let's get to the picks!
Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels: Hill (82%)
Shiloh Hill and Tristan Angels will be wrestling one another in a grudge match at the Great American Bash, after Hill beat the former "WWE Evolve" star in a pageant to crown "Mr. NXT."
Hill had no time to celebrate with his new sash before Angels attacked him from behind, briefly sidelining him with the attack and going on to wear the sash as his own in the weeks since.
Hill has since said that while the pageant had the tone of a joke, he had poured his heart into it and had allowed himself to be vulnerable in the process. So after all Angels has done, he is looking for vengeance with spite in an entirely different competitive setting.
Angels is still relatively new to the brand and Hill is going out with a point to prove. So perhaps that's why the Wrestling Inc. staff have, for the majority, backed him to go and do exactly that. 82% voted for Hill to get the win, leaving 18% with the belief that Angels could secure his biggest win since joining "NXT."
Written by Max Everett
Saquon Sugars vs. Dion Lennox: Sugars (73%)
After eliminating Osiris Griffin and Cutler James to isolate Dion Lennox, vengeance is the aim of the game for Saquon Shugars when they meet in singles action at Great American Bash.
Shugars was turned on by his former teammates in DarkState after losing and then failing to recapture the NXT Tag Team Championship, having first taken Lennox's place alongside Griffin, and then challenging alongside Lennox for another loss. That last defeat proved to be the last straw, with the group isolating Shugars as a weak link.
Shugars has since taken out Griffin and James after stalking the group, leaving Lennox alone for this grudge match, for which he is the Wrestling Inc. staff favorite to go over this weekend.
73% voted for Shugars to get the win on the night, while 27% believe he will find no catharsis. It remains to be seen whether James or Griffin could be healthy to rear their heads and interfere, going to the DarkState playbook.
Written by Max Everett
WWE Women's Speed Championship: Arianna Grace (64%)
To say that Wren Sinclair's reign as WWE Women's Speed Champion has been lackluster would be an understatement. In fact, due to her knee injury and the nonexistent booking of her title, fans have yet to see Sinclair defend it on television since she won it back in March.
That will finally change at the Great American Bash when Sinclair puts the title on the line against Arianna Grace of Birthright. Given Sinclair's shortage of title defenses, 36% of Wrestling Inc. staffers believe that WWE will book her to retain the title in order to supply her reign with much-needed substance. The 64% majority, on the other hand, aren't convinced that's the case.
Sinclair has been in and out of the ring ever since she sustained a knee injury in April, with doctors clearing her for action once more over the last week. Still, we imagine that if Sinclair's injury is legitimate, and not for a storyline, that WWE likely has concerns for her health moving forward. That's why a Speed match, where time really flies, may be the perfect scenario for her to drop the title in quick fashion, then fully focus on any further recovery.
It's also worth noting that the Men's Speed Championship is currently held by Lexis King, another member of the Birthright stable. Grace defeating Sinclair and bringing the Women's Speed Championship into Birthright next would certainly give the group something to brag about. Moreover, it would boost Birthright's overall credibility, which many fans aren't sold on right now.
Written by Ella Jay
NXT North American Championship: Myles Borne (82%)
Myles Borne and Tavion Heights both left No Quarter Catch Crew in 2025 with the aim of achieving singles success in "WWE NXT." Borne fulfilled that goal when he dethroned Ethan Page as NXT North American Champion in February 2026. Heights, on the other hand, unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT NA and WWE Speed Titles, then fell short to NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo.
At Great American Bash, Heights and Borne will now face each other, with the latter defending the NXT North American Championship. Interestingly, Borne helped Heights secure this title opportunity by wiping out Vanity Project amidst his recent number one contender's match. Heights then angrily yanked his arm away from Borne, making it clear that he didn't need aid from his former tag partner.
The tension between Borne and Heights grew even deeper on the latest "NXT" episode when Heights claimed that Borne "forgot" about their friendship during his ascent to singles gold. As a result, Heights declared that he is personally heading into GAB with a "selfish" mindset to ensure that he will no longer be forgotten.
To many Wrestling Inc. staffers, Heights' words suggest that he will formally betray Borne at the June 28 premium live event, and in turn, solidify himself as a heel. A loss to Borne would certainly give Heights further reason to snap. And honestly, at this point, a it might be just what he needs to reach that singles success he's long been looking for in WWE. That's why 82% of us are betting on Borne to retain the NXT North American Championship, with Heights' loss to him potentially driving a heel turn.
Written by Ella Jay
NXT Women's North American Championship Match: Zaria (100%)
As much as Zaria has been a dominant presence on "WWE NXT," a lot of the Women's NXT NA Title scene is built on never looking back. Sol Ruca succeeded, send her to the main roster. Tatum Paxley succeeded, likely main roster bound too. And 100% of the Wrestling Inc. staff believe Zaria will retain her title on Sunday. No point in doing what's already been done.
Tatum has done all that she can do in "NXT," it's better to send her to the main roster now. It's interesting that, should this happen, Zaria will have sent two different women to the main roster, as she was Sol Ruca's last major feud before she departed for "WWE Raw." You have to lose to Zaria to move on in your career, and the whole staff think it's Tatum's time to go. It's like a graduation.
Zaria's time will come, the main roster always needs ass-kickers like her. But, for now, she's like a hunk of iron that is sharpening the women's midcard of tomorrow.
Written by Ross Berman
NXT Championship: Tony D'Angelo (64%)
The "NXT" men's division has undergone quite a few changes since the brand's last premium live event, and many of them have occurred at the top, where new talent have debuted to come after Tony D'Angelo's NXT Championship immediately upon setting foot on the show. One of those talents is former IWGP Heavyweight Champion EVIL, now known as Naraku in WWE, and he and D'Angelo will go head-to-head for the first time at the Great American Bash.
Despite Naraku being a fresh face in the WWE Performance Center, we don't think it's time for D'Angelo's reign to come to an end, and 64% of us are predicting he still walks out champion. That's despite Naraku nailing him with a fireball somehow concealed in the contract for their match in the PC parking lot on the go-home episode of "NXT." D'Angelo made a quick stop to be checked out by Orlando EMTs, then returned to stare down his opponent at the end of the night.
If there's one match that's going to end with shenanigans, it's likely to be this one. In addition to Naraku, in the chaotic scene around the men's top title, Mason Rook, Kam Hendrix, and even former EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake have made their intentions for the gold known. It also doesn't feel like the only time Naraku and D'Angelo are going to go head-to-head.
From the fireball to Naraku previously telling the former "Don of 'NXT'" he would protect him until he got his shot with the gold, it doesn't feel like their story is anywhere close to being over. That's why 64% of us believe D'Angelo is going to retain, and the chaos around the NXT Championship can continue with him standing tall.
Written by Daisy Ruth
NXT Women's Championship: Kendal Grey (64%)
Kendal Grey defeated Kelani Jordan on the June 9 edition of "WWE NXT" to become number one contender to the NXT Women's Championship, and we really think she might take the gold at Great American Bash. A total of 64 percent of us are on the Grey hype train, as are so many who watch "NXT" weekly, and we're predicting she topples Lola Vice at the event.
Jordan could very well get involved, as she and Grey are tied one-one in victories and Jordan is still gunning hard for the NXT Women's title, but even if she does, we think she's more likely to cost Vice the title to feud with the babyface Grey. Vice has been rumored for a main roster call-up since the beginning of the year, and the most recent report of her heading to the big time came in May, with other reports indicating that more "NXT" talent will go up this summer.
Vice's reign with the NXT Women's Championship, the title she won from Jacy Jayne at Stand & Deliver, hasn't been the most exciting, and a lot of fans are all in on Grey, who many call the "Female Kurt Angle" for how strong she is in the ring. "NXT" is keen to mix things up these days, but that hasn't happened so much on the women's side of the roster yet, and 64% of us believe that Grey defeating Vice to become the new NXT Women's Championship could be the shake-up the women's roster needs right now. It's not too dramatic of a change, and the title would be secure in Grey's very capable babyface hands if Vice is headed up to the red or blue brand.
Written by Daisy Ruth