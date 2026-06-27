WWE NXT Great American Bash 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Shiloh Hill and Tristan Angels will be wrestling one another in a grudge match at the Great American Bash, after Hill beat the former "WWE Evolve" star in a pageant to crown "Mr. NXT."

Hill had no time to celebrate with his new sash before Angels attacked him from behind, briefly sidelining him with the attack and going on to wear the sash as his own in the weeks since.

Hill has since said that while the pageant had the tone of a joke, he had poured his heart into it and had allowed himself to be vulnerable in the process. So after all Angels has done, he is looking for vengeance with spite in an entirely different competitive setting.

Angels is still relatively new to the brand and Hill is going out with a point to prove. So perhaps that's why the Wrestling Inc. staff have, for the majority, backed him to go and do exactly that. 82% voted for Hill to get the win, leaving 18% with the belief that Angels could secure his biggest win since joining "NXT."

Written by Max Everett