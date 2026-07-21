AEW Star Will Ospreay Recalls Winning Top NJPW Title During Pandemic

At the 2021 Sakura Genesis event, Will Ospreay defeated Kota Ibushi to capture New Japan's top prize, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately, his post-match celebration didn't pan out exactly as he would have liked.

According to Ospreay, that can be attributed to the hazardous state of the world and Japan's corresponding limitations at the time. "[The title win] was great, but it was during COVID," he told "Marking Out". "COVID was not a good time for any of us in Japan. I was living there at the time. I was severely beaten up and they had restrictions. So it was like all the restaurants would close at 8:00 p.m. You can have fans in attendance, but it was half full, and they wasn't allowed to make any noise. So they would wear the mask [and clap]."

Osprey first learned of his IWGP World Heavyweight Title victory from NJPW head booker Gedo, who added that "The Aerial Assassin" would initially win the 2021 New Japan Cup to earn the title opportunity against Ibushi. Following the good news, Ospreay then cried tears of joy in the nearby bathroom, realizing that his long-time dream would soon come true. Ospreay even imagined what the crowd would sound like in his crowning moment.

Due to the environmental restrictions enforced by NJPW, the audience ultimately stifled their shock when Ospreay dethroned Ibushi at Sakura Genesis. "I remember hitting my finish and it was like, one two three, and they went, 'What?' They were shocked, then they quickly went back in," Osprey recalled. "I wasn't allowed to go out and party afterwards. You know after you have one of those performances, you get the boys together, you go out, you get absolutely trounced. Honestly, it was 'Good job. See you next week.'"