WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 7/18/2026: Draws & Duds

There are plenty of big appearances on Saturday Night's Main Event, from Danhausen to Jalen Brunson himself, with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns alongside him. There are no bigger matches on the card, however, than Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes teaming up against GUNTHER and Sami Zayn in the main event of the show.

The match is a draw due to just the sheer star power that will be housed inside Madison Square Garden to cap off the event. Punk and Rhodes are two of the biggest, if not the biggest names in WWE, and they are also set to go one-on-one for the gold at SummerSlam. If WWE was looking to sell more tickets to Saturday Night's Main Event, adding both men to the card was a smart idea.

It's also a draw due to just how interesting it actually could be, even though the bout has been set up as a "can they co-exist?" trope of a tag team match. Punk dethroned Zayn to capture the title, taking Rhodes' place in the match after he was brutalized and taken out backstage by GUNTHER. It's all messy, which is bound to lead to some hard-hitting in-ring action. "The Ring General" is also no fan of "The Last Real Good Guy," so the "can they co-exist?" question is valid for both teams. If GUNTHER isn't actually set to bring "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis out of retirement for SummerSlam, this is the perfect opportunity for WWE to set up GUNTHER vs. Zayn, if that's the plan.

There are also many fans of the belief that either Rhodes or Punk is headed into their match at the "Biggest Party of the Summer" as a heel. As of SNME, there will only be two weeks until their title bout, so if WWE is going to do a turn, it would make sense to happen on the grand stage at MSG, and the scene is set for it. It could happen either during the match, allowing for GUNTHER and Zayn to score the win, or after, with one man punching the other, leading to a beat down.

While a heel turn for Punk or Rhodes may be asking for too much from WWE, the match is still a draw due to its sheer star power and the fact it's going to feature some great, hard-hitting action from all involved. It's a must-see, if only to see what may happen for all four men involved going into SummerSlam.

Written by Daisy Ruth