Speedball Mike Bailey Targeting Champions In AEW's DCF

Former Don Callis Family member Andrade El Idolo revealed on "AEW Dynamite" he's planning to take on every champion in the Don Callis Family, if he has to, and now, another AEW star has revealed that's their plan, as well. "Speedball" Mike Bailey took to his "SpeedVlog" on YouTube to talk about the DCF, after his former friend and tag team partner, TNT Champion Kevin Knight, joined the faction in the days following his heel turn at AEW Double or Nothing.

"I need to start taking gold away from the Don Callis Family and take it for myself," Bailey said in the vlog, filmed during "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break," in Clearwater, Florida on July 8.

At the time, Bailey was set to take on the DCF's Mark Davis, AEW National Champion, the following Saturday on "AEW Collision." Bailey's efforts to capture the title weren't successful, however, and it's Andrade with the next opportunity to dethrone Davis. The pair will face off at AEW Redemption on July 26.

As for Bailey, he's likely on a collision course toward Knight for a shot at the TNT Championship. The pair have faced off in a few segments since it was revealed at the beginning of June Knight had aligned himself with Don Callis.

Knight turned heel, turning his back on Bailey, at Double or Nothing, when he further took out Darby Allin following Allin's AEW World Championship loss to MJF. Knight has the opportunity to become AEW World Champion when he faces Kenny Omega at Redemption.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Speedball" Mike Bailey on YouTube and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.