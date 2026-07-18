Huge Stipulation Added To CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Vs. GUNTHER And Sami Zayn At WWE SNME

A stipulation for Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes' tag team match against GUNTHER and Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event in Madison Square Garden this weekend was added to kick off "WWE SmackDown." When GUTHER was in the ring to open the show, he was confronted by "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce.

Pearce, acting as GM for the blue brand on Friday in Nick Aldis' absence after an attack by GUNTHER, said if GUNTHER and Zayn win the tag match, they'll be added to Punk and Rhodes' title match at "The Biggest Party of the Summer." Pearce said that Aldis would have told "The Ring General" that last week, but GUNTHER choked him out with his sleeper hold before he could get there.

GUNTHER has been irate for weeks over not getting what he deems a proper shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. He's set to team with Zayn, who lost the title to Punk on "Raw" on July 6, just nine days after Zayn won the gold from Rhodes during a triple threat match involving GUNTHER at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.