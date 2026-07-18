WWE SmackDown 7/17/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I already don't love that WWE is deciding to crown an interim WWE Women's Champion, when it sounds like Rhea Ripley could be back very soon after SummerSlam (and I hope she is healthy and returns sooner rather than later, don't get me wrong), but the booking choices around the ladder match to crown that interim champ are even worse. Tonight's decision to put Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton over Jacy Jayne was a terrible one for a few reasons.

First, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige took out Fatal Influence's Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley ahead of the match, brawling with them to the back, evening the odds for Stratton. While that does make sense, as the two teams have a match for the titles tomorrow at Saturday Night's Main Event, and you'd think Jayne would be able to handle herself against one woman in Stratton, that wasn't the case.

Thankfully, Stratton didn't pin Jayne immediately off the distraction after her stablemates were attacked, but she did get a clean victory over her. Stratton dodged Jayne's Rolling Encore, hit a rolling senton to set her up for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, and connected with the move to qualify for the ladder match at "The Biggest Party of the Summer."

Yes, Stratton should absolutely be on the SummerSlam card, as it's in her home state of Minnesota. But, she has her own championship and shouldn't be competing for another one with so many other women on "SmackDown" who aren't being used. I can't think of one title in recent memory that WWE has cared less about than the Women's United States Championship. Stratton should be defending the gold in her own singles match to highlight her abilities and get someone else on the show.

It also looked like Jayne was being set up to be a hot challenger for the gold after Fatal Influence's debut to a massive amount of heat on the main roster after WrestleMania. If I had the pen, I would have booked her to win the interim championship, setting her up for a feud with Ripley whenever she gets back. With the pre-recorded promos hyping up all the competitors in the qualifying matches tonight, it looks as though the ladder match wasn't a last-moment decision by WWE, and it could have been much, much better thought out.

Written by Daisy Ruth