Booker T Says Wrestlers Should Pray To Have A WWE Career Half As Good As Sami Zayn's

It's no secret that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is a massive fan and supporter of Sami Zayn. Refusing to be labeled as the little engine that couldn't, Zayn beat the odds stacked against him at Night of Champions and became the Undisputed WWE Champion. Though Zayn only held the coveted prize for nine days, Booker T says to look past that fact and concentrate on the career that he's designed and structured to get to that point. The "WWE NXT" commentator believes others in the business should try and tailor their careers to match the one that Zayn has had for nearly 24 years.

"Sami Zayn debuted in WWE in 2013, 13 years in this company, and he's won every title. At the end of his career, I don't think people are going to be talking about how many days he had the championship," Booker T said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "The only thing that's going to matter at the end of the day is how great of a career Sami Zayn had in WWE. He won all the championships. Whether the championship reigns were what you wanted them to be, that's neither here nor there. I'm going to tell every young wrestler out there that's listening: you better pray to God that you have a career half as good as Sami Zayn's in this business in today's era. You better pray."

Called the "Gold Standard" by Booker T, Zayn tried his luck again to become one step closer at reclaiming his gold. Unfortunately, he and GUNTHER did not win their tag team match against Cody Rhodes and the current champion CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend; thus, Zayn and GUNTHER will not be featured in this year's main event at SummerSlam.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.