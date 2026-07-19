Bully Ray Speculates On Big Cass Returning To WWE, Involvement Of Enzo Amore

Since last Monday, the anticipation is mounting around the seven-foot tall Big Cass, after a vignette aired with his voice, presumably, narrating it, asked: "What happens when the whole world calls you 'can't miss?' What happens when the world is wrong?" With the "WWE Raw" after SummerSlam set as the projected date for his return on August 3, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray ponders whether Cass will be coming back alone, or will his former tag team partner in crime, Enzo Amore, be right beside him in two weeks.

"I can't wait to see him re-debut. I'm just wondering if he re-debuts on his own or with Enzo," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Now, I was there that night at the Barclays Center. Those people knew every last word of their shtick. And those were '[WWE] NXT' guys. And I will always say that Enzo and Cass were the most over OG original 'NXT' guys created in 'NXT.' There was no more over act that I ever seen come out of 'NXT' on to the main roster and make a huge splash the way that Enzo and Cass did...I think the WWE has the opportunity to catch that lightning in a bottle again."

Mark Henry, who was co-hosting alongside Ray during the episode, thinks the Stamford-based promotion needs a fire under the current tag team division, and that Amore and Cass can be that missing flame. Ray couldn't agree more.

Cass, the once Big Bill in AEW, wasn't featured on AEW programming after speculation made its rounds that his contract was coming to an end in May or June. Around that same time, Amore was seen at the Performance Center. Cass and Amore first debuted in WWE in 2011 and 2012, respectively. In 2018, both men were released, with Cass' departure stemming from conduct issues, and Amore's from a sexual assault allegation that was later dismissed.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.