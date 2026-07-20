Booker T Comments On Rumors Of Potential New WWE Signee

WWE is set to host a round of tryouts around SummerSlam weekend, and Hall of Famer Booker T is hopeful that one indie star gets signed by the promotion.

Booker T, while speaking on his "Hall of Fame" show, spoke glowingly about Richard Holliday, a wrestler he knows closely having worked with him at his promotion, Reality of Wrestling. The "WWE NXT" commentator believes that Holliday deserves a shot in WWE.

"Richard Holliday is a guy that I've been reading is on the radar of WWE. Richard Holliday is a guy who's been out there on the independent scene for quite some time. He's had his ups and downs, and I'm really pushing for Richard Holliday to get a shot. I know some tryouts are going to be taking place at the end of the month during SummerSlam weekend. So, hopefully, you never know. You never know. But I'm looking out for my man, Richard Holliday."

Holliday, recent reports have claimed, is of interest to WWE and is expected to sign with the promotion, as is former NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi. Holliday could be one of several signings WWE makes soon, having also been linked with the likes of Big Cass, aka Big Bill, and his former tag team partner, Enzo Amore.

Holliday has competed in a number of promotions, including Booker T's Reality of Wrestling, where he previously held the ROW Legacy Championship. The 33-year-old wrestler has faced significant adversity in recent years, having battled stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma a few years ago.