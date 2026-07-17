Backstage Report On Rumored WWE Additions

Despite post-WWE WrestleMania 42 releases back in April, and reports of the company asking top stars to take pay cuts, WWE continues to make moves to bring back popular former talents, as well as stars new to WWE. A new report on Friday offered more details on some of those names.

According to Fightful Select, the video vignette that aired on "WWE Raw" Monday night was indeed for Big Cass, the former Big Bill in AEW. The video showed the silhouette of the former "WWE NXT" star and advertised him for the "Raw" after SummerSlam on August 3. According to the outlet, Cass signed with WWE earlier this month, but there have been plans for him since May.

No further information was given regarding the possibility of Enzo Amore returning to WWE. The star was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando back in May, but Monday's vignette didn't spotlight Amore, outside of clips of him alongside Cass.

As for Richard Holliday, who reports first indicated he could be joining WWE last week, Fightful Select noted they could only confirm internal interest, not that he is officially signed, though one source the outlet spoke to expected it. Holliday's absence from the recent TNA tapings in Boston surprised some within the promotion, leading to inquires regarding his status with WWE, according to the report.

The most recent star to return to WWE was Baron Corbin. "The Nomad" interfered in United States Champion Trick Williams' non-title match against Carmelo Hayes on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday. Reports of his return to the company had been swirling for weeks, prior to him being stripped of the MLW Tag Team Championship he held in MLW alongside Donovan Dijak.