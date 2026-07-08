Former NWA & MLW Titleholder Expected To Sign With WWE

WWE is reportedly keen to add some wrestlers to its roster, with a former NJPW star and another ex-MLW star linked to a move.

A report by "Fightful Select" has revealed that WWE has interest in signing former IWGP Tag Team Champion Hiromu Takahashi, who spent most of his career with NJPW before leaving earlier this year. The other wrestler WWE is reportedly keen to sign is former MLW star Richard Holliday, who was previously an MLW World Tag Team Champion alongside AEW's MJF. The report added that Holliday may have already signed with WWE or could be close to doing so. "Fightful" also noted that Holliday previously had tryouts with WWE.

Takahashi, who has featured in AEW in the past, has been linked with a move to WWE for quite some time now, with reports suggesting he could take on the ring name Nox Raijin, which was previously speculated to have been reserved for EVIL, who was ultimately named Naraku. Holliday, meanwhile, continues to feature in the indies as well as NWA, where he is the current NWA Midwest Champion.

WWE seems to be interested in signing a number of stars, including former WWE stars Enzo Amore and Big Cass, aka Big Bill, with Bill reportedly informing AEW that he plans to leave the promotion. WWE could also sign a few stars who were released by TNA, one of them being another ex-WWE wrestler, Eric Young, who could join in a wrestler-coach role. Former TNA World Champion Mike Santana is another name rumored to be WWE-bound following his recent world title loss.