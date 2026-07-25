AEW's Jeff Jarrett Looks Back On Ric Flair's Last Match

Jeff Jarrett, who was a part of Ric Flair's final match in 2022, said that the atmosphere in the arena was different from how it appeared on television.

Jarrett was involved in Flair's final match, teaming with Jay Lethal against Flair and Andrade. The show was co-produced by Conrad Thompson, who recently spoke with Jarrett on the "My World" podcast about UFC star Conor McGregor's failed return to the MMA ring, comparing it to Flair's own final match. Jarrett doesn't believe that the legendary star's final match was a failure, saying that expectations were too high.

"You don't think we delivered at Ric Flair's last match? What were they expecting? A five-star classic," he asked jokingly. "I'm kidding. Let's keep rolling. But the way you cached that, I thought we delivered. The undercard was awesome."

When host Conrad Thompson said that fans were disappointed by Flair's last match because they expected the Flair of his prime, Jarrett said that the atmosphere at the show far exceeded how it came across on screen.

"Come on [on fans wanting a prime Flair]. The expectations, yeah, I get it. I'm halfway joking, but I'm sure we've said it. If you were there, it was a completely different vibe. If you weren't there, throw stones at it. And I'm okay with that," added the Hall of Famer.

Flair's final match was a car crash of sorts as he was busted open, and he then claimed to have passed out twice during the match due to being dehydrated. He later shockingly revealed that he also had a heart attack in the match, which was won by him and Andrade. Flair had considered returning to the ring, but earlier this year, he reversed course and said that he would never wrestle again.