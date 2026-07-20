WWE NXT Star To Bayley Following Saturday Night's Main Event Loss: 'Don't Leave'

Bayley took to social media following her WWE Saturday Night's Main Event loss to Lyra Valkyria over the weekend, sharing a series of photos, ranging from her looking distraught sitting up against a wall, the pair's match advertisement behind her, to a look at the bloody nose Valkyria suffered during the match. One "WWE NXT" star dropped an eye-catching comment on Bayley's Instagram post, amidst rumors of the star leaving WWE.

"don't leave," Kelani Jordan commented on the post, though the only responses to her comment were from fans. Jaida Parker also left a series of broken hearts in a comment on Bayley's photo.

"I'm gone for five f****** minutes," AJ Lee also commented.

Jordan's comment comes as fans speculate Bayley's WWE future, with some believing her loss to, and subsequent post-match beatdown by, Valkyria could be her final match with the company. WWE has reportedly been asking talent, such as Sheamus and The New Day, to restructure their deals or take pay cuts, leading to their departures.

According to Fightful's contract update page, Bayley's deal is set to expire in "late 2026." The page cites the outlet's report where Bayley told Chris Van Vliet she had a year and a half left on her current deal, as of April 2025.

Bryan Alvarez said on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that Bayley is either gone from the company, or wants fans to believe she's gone. He said Bayley taking the Nightwing on the ring steps before Valkyria walked away, "was like a blow-off, like that's the end of Bayley." Neither Alvarez nor Dave Meltzer confirmed Bayley's WWE status.

Bayley's close friend, Mercedes Mone, the former Sasha Banks in WWE, got fans talking when she posted a match graphic of herself, up against Bayley, at WrestleDream. The dream match poster used Bayley's previous ring name, Davina Rose.