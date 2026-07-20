Update On Sheamus's WWE Non-Compete

After nearly two full decades as a WWE Superstar, Sheamus is ready to embark on a new chapter in his wrestling career. "The Celtic Warrior" reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign a new contract with WWE, which would have been a restructured deal compared to what he was already under. Many fans thought that when his original deal expired he would simply hit the free agency market and begin a new journey, but that isn't necessarily the case.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Sheamus won't become a free agent until October 1 and will technically remain under contract until then. No circumstances or reasons were given to Fightful as to why Sheamus won't be a free agent immediately, though it was noted by Fightful that it would line up with the former WWE Champion having a 90-day non-compete clause due to his rejection of a new deal. Whether that means the deal he was already on was terminated remains to be seen.

Restructured deals, which come with significant pay cuts, have become more and more common within WWE over the past few years, and while some have reportedly been happy to accept these deals, others like Sheamus and the already departed New Day have turned them down in favor of going somewhere else.

Where that somewhere else is exactly will remain a mystery until October for Sheamus, but naturally, AEW is a potential destination for him, as well as The New Day and even The Motor City Machine Guns when he becomes a free agent. Reports from within AEW claim that no one in the company knew that Sheamus would become a free agent, though with his former tag team partner, Claudio Castagnoli, already in AEW, Tony Khan's company is already the frontrunner for where he could land this fall.