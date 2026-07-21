WWE's Brie Bella Eyeing Eventual Return To Singles Division

Since returning to WWE in January, Hall of Famer Brie Bella has primarily dedicated herself to the women's tag team division. Following the loss of her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, however, Brie is open to expanding her singles work once more.

"I would love that," Brie told "The Sal Licata Show" when asked if she'd consider making another singles run in WWE. "Being with Paige has been one of the greatest blessings. I was really bummed out when Nikki broke her ankle, especially it was two weeks before WrestleMania. I was like, 'Oh, no.' But then having Paige step in, being my tag partner, because we've been like sisters. It's crazy. With WWE, you're always going to be part of this family, but Paige, we go way back. Been blessed with that, but I would love to do a single run. I would love to go for one of the titles. Whatever title that I could fit into. I mean, I think that's the way you end it."

Brie's first and only taste of singles gold came in April 2011 when she dethroned Eve Torres as WWE Divas Champion on "WWE Raw." Over the next two months, she then successfully defended the title against Torres and Kelly Kelly, with the latter eventually unseating Brie on the special "Power to the People" edition of WWE's red brand.

According to Brie and her twin sister Nikki, their current WWE deals expire in early 2028, at which point they plan to then retire from all in-ring competition.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Sal Licata Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.