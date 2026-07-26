Ethan Page Talks Working With The Rock In WWE, Hopes To Wrestle Him

WWE star Ethan Page has long pointed to The Rock as his ultimate dream match opponent and wrestling hero. That's why sharing the screen with him in 2025 came as the ultimate surprise.

During an interview with "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Page reflected on his opportunity to collaborate with The Rock for a backstage segment on "WWE NXT" television. In it, The Rock warned Page that his recent callous actions would have major consequences. Still, the former WWE Champion suggested that he'd see Page on WWE's main roster someday.

"It was very great," Page said. "But there was an interaction we had when we were going through everything. The situation is very interesting. I ended up putting my hand up like I was in school because they were debating on how to handle something. I was like, 'May I make a suggestion?' And they're like, 'Yeah, sure, go ahead.' So I say what I say and they go, 'Yeah, that's good. We'll just do that.' So after the interview, Rock's like, 'Hey, don't ever second guess yourself ever again. If you think it and if you feel it, say it. Worst is we say no.' I was like, 'Oh, okay.' So I've definitely taken that with me going forward through the rest of my career in WWE, and it's definitely helped me."

The Rock's appearance on "NXT" came one day after he made his surprise return for the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw." There, The Rock bestowed the Ula Fala onto the neck of Roman Reigns, whom Page now calls a colleague on WWE's red brand in 2026.