Kendal Grey And Lola Vice Set For Rematch In WWE NXT Underground

Lola Vice won the chance to challenge Kendal Grey in a rematch for the NXT Women's Championship last week, and this week on "WWE NXT," Vice added a stipulation to their upcoming match. Vice put forth a challenge for an "NXT" Underground match, and Grey gladly accepted.

Vice said she'd even give the champion another week to prepare, so the match is set to take place in two weeks, on August 4. The Underground match is the specialty of Vice, a former MMA fighter.

There are no ropes lining the ring, but various stars and WWE trainees surround the outside, and the match can only be won by knockout or submission. Vice defeated Kelani Jordan in just over 6:30 at "NXT" Vengeance Day in the most recent Underground match, held at the WWE Performance Center back in March.

Grey defeated Vice for the title, her first NXT Women's Championship, at the Great American Bash. Vice defeated Kali Armstrong and Jordan in a triple threat match last week to become number one contender for the gold.