Trick Williams Explains Why He Doesn't Mind Filming WWE Unreal

Last summer, wrestling fans had the opportunity to get a direct peak behind the curtain for the first time ever when the documentary series "WWE Unreal" debuted on Netflix, with the show already proving to be a hit as the third season just premiered this past Tuesday. Despite its success, "Unreal" has been a controversial topic within the wrestling industry, with some believing the show is beneficial because it attracts more viewers, while others criticize it for exposing too much of the business.

Regardless of the mixed reactions, "Unreal" has given WWE stars the opportunity to allow fans to learn about them as a person outside of their character, which is the best aspect of the show according to United States Champion Trick Williams in a recent interview with "The Takedown on SI."

"My birth name is Matrick. So Trick is just a piece of who Matrick is, you know what I mean? And that's almost exactly what 'Unreal' will show you ... Trick is inside of Matrick, and it's not something that's polar opposite. This really just gives you an opportunity to see exactly who Trick is and things that you wouldn't be able to see on Friday nights or on 'Monday Night Raw,' he explained. "I welcome all the cameras, everything that gets to show you who Trick Williams is, because man, I'm just as interesting on TV, off TV, anywhere I go, it's the same man or more."

In the third season of "Unreal," Williams speaks at length about getting together with his wife and "WWE SmackDown" star Lash Legend, along with his journey to becoming United States Champion at WrestleMania 42. The other episodes during the season cover John Cena's farewell tour, Seth Rollins' shoulder injury and AJ Lee returning to WWE.