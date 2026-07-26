Tony Khan Explains How Vince McMahon Inspired Name Of Recurring AEW Event

Since it was first held in 2021, AEW Blood & Guts has become one of the marquee television events for the promotion. And perhaps because of that, it's easy to forget that the WarGames variation was inspired by a negative comment made about AEW by disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. During an interview with "Yahoo Finance," AEW owner Tony Khan reminded everyone that McMahon accidentally coined the name years ago, with Khan deciding that McMahon's quote was so good that AEW needed to run with it.

"It's funny, because the name actually comes from taking something and twisting it around," Khan said. "Vince McMahon on an investment call said 'We're not like those blood and guts guys.' And at that point, I said 'we have to use that. We have to use that. That's such a great quote.' So Vince actually named it."

McMahon's investor call comments, made just months after AEW launched in 2019, were not made in reference to WarGames matches, but instead towards some of the more violent matches early in AEW's existence, including Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing, and Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela at AEW Fyter Fest. McMahon also insinuated that AEW would be unable to have similar matches on TNT, where they began airing "AEW Dynamite" in October, a statement that turned out to be incorrect.

All in all, AEW has held six Blood & Guts matches during their history, with the 2025 Blood & Guts special being the first to feature both a Men's and Women's Blood & Guts match. Though AEW has yet to announce a date or location, it is believed the Blood & Guts concept will return in 2026, likely taking place in the fall.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Yahoo Finance" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription