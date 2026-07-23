AJ Styles Isn't Sure This WWE Star Is Actually Leaving

AJ Styles wonders if the recent exit of Sheamus from WWE is legitimate.

Sheamus left WWE after reportedly being asked to restructure his contract, which he rejected. The former WWE Champion's profile page was moved to the alumni section of WWE's website, and has since changed his X profile name to his real name, Stephen Farrelly. Styles, on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," wondered if WWE and Sheamus are tricking people into believing that he has left.

"Or maybe they're just tricking you. Maybe he's never going to leave," he said.

Even if Sheamus has left, Styles believes the former WWE Champion will be just fine, praising his physique. He feels that the departure could be the motivation Sheamus needs to accomplish even bigger things.

"The fact of the matter is, Sheamus or Stephen, whatever we're going to be able to call him, he's gonna be fine. He's a smart guy. He's in great shape right now. I don't know if you've seen the pictures, like, holy cow, he looks awesome," said Styles. "Sometimes, getting that motivation, getting that chip back on your shoulder, I get it. And maybe this is what he needed. Not something he wanted, but maybe what he needed."

He also touched on his fears of being released during his time as an active WWE wrestler, despite being one of the company's biggest stars. "The Phenomenal One" admitted that, for him, being released would have been embarrassing.

Since Sheamus' exit, he has been linked to a switch to AEW to reunite with his former tag team partner, Claudio Castagnoli. It will be a while before that happens, as recent reports have revealed that Sheamus is still under contract with WWE, and his non-compete clause with the promotion will not expire until October 1.