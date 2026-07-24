Cody Rhodes Assesses How Celebrities Would Fare In WWE During Tonight Show Appearance

Celebrity appearances and their involvement in pro wrestling go hand-in-hand in the WWE. Though "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes likes to see Hollywood's finest step through the ropes, he would much rather prefer they stay out of his matches for the time being. Promoting his role as Guile in the new "Street Fighter" film premiering in October, Rhodes offers a warning to any celebrity who wants to take a stab at becoming a pro wrestler for a day.

"A lot of the celebrities and people who want to cross into wrestling, and we do some sort of merging of worlds, I feel like they always get involved in my stuff," the former three-time Undisputed WWE Champion said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." "Travis Scott, Pat McAfee, they always get right in on what I'm doing. If you come in...you can pick other people to mess with...And also, not everyone has to fully wrestle...They don't have to do the full thing. Let me do that."

Offering a list of celebrities, Fallon threw out the names of Norwegian soccer player Erling Haaland, NFL star Travis Kelce, and actors Tom Holland and Jason Momoa, and how they would fare in the WWE. Rhodes provided positive responses to each star, even going so far as to say he and Haaland would be storyline cousins, as they both have the same hair color and look. Returning to his previous quote, one celebrity Rhodes certainly doesn't have to worry about interfering in any of his upcoming matches is legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who remains eager on giving wrestling a try, preferably against "The Maverick" Logan Paul.

Next weekend at SummerSlam, Rhodes is aiming to become a four-time Undisputed Champion as he goes one-on-one with the current champion, CM Punk. Later in his interview, Rhodes made a few joking pot shots at his friend turned upcoming opponent by calling him, "Cookie Monster, Chaos Magnet, and Constantly Miserable Punk."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.