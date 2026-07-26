WWE's Seth Rollins On Roman Reigns: 'How Much Acknowledgement Does This Guy Need?'

The animosity between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins is no secret, especially given that the latter made it his personal mission to ensure that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship left the former's hands at WrestleMania 40. Heading into WWE SummerSlam 2026, it has come to the forefront once more as Rollins is set to challenge Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

While appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show," Rollins took specific issue with Reigns' routine need for attention from the WWE Universe. "How much acknowledgement does this guy need?" Rollins asked. 'How much do we need to just put a finger in the air and acknowledge Roman Reigns? What is this? What kind of validation are you seeking, sir? How much do you really need? Come on. Get over it. We get it. Tribal Chief, Head of the Table. You got the teeth. It's all there. We get it. We've acknowledged you plenty. Time to move on."

For Rollins, his upcoming title match against "The Tribal Chief" at SummerSlam extends beyond resentment and rivalry. It's also a chance to recapture the very championship he unwillingly vacated due to a shoulder injury in 2025.

"I had to relinquish my World Heavyweight Championship back in October when I hurt my shoulder, and now I'm coming back," he said. "This is my first crack back at getting that title that I never lost. The fact that it's sitting on Roman shoulder, who's a guy that I've got a ton of history with, it's going to be a special night, main event of SummerSlam."

Rollins once again set his sights on the World Heavyweight Title in the aftermath of WWE Night of Champions. In Rollins' eyes, he has owned Reigns since the day he struck him in the back with a steel chair in 2014. Reigns, in turn, accepted Rollins' challenge for a title match with the added declaration that he'd beat him once and for all at SummerSlam.