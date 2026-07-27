Brie Bella Discusses 'Devastating' WWE Women's Tag Title Loss

Brie Bella has bemoaned her and Paige's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship loss to Fatal Influence at WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event.

Bella and Paige lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence at Saturday Night's Main Event, a defeat Bella discussed on "The Nikki & Brie Show." She said the loss was devastating and blamed her opponents' cheating for costing her and Paige the titles.

"I mean, you know, one, [it was] devastating. I wasn't ready for Paige and I to lose the titles. We've been just enjoying this tag team run so much. And, you know, to be at Madison Square Garden, you don't want to come out a loser, you want to come out a winner. But we did. But I will say this, to open up the show, and that show was really special because, you know, they were doing a lot of interaction with the celebrities and pro athletes, and with Fanatics Fest in town, it was wild backstage," she said. "But, you know, Fatal Influence are cheaters. We all saw that. And they're not going to be happy with what karma brings to them. It was an aggressive match and we gave it our all, but we just couldn't pull it off."

Brie revealed that she had a hectic day before her title defense, having attended Fanatics Fest before recording an episode of Stephanie McMahon's podcast. She admitted that she was nervous before heading to the ring for what was the opening match on the Saturday Night's Main Event main card.

In the interview, Brie hoped that her sister, Nikki, would return soon, which happened on last week's "WWE SmackDown." Following her return, the trio of the Bellas and Paige challenged Fatal Influence to a tag team match, which will now take place at SummerSlam next weekend.