Sheamus Offers Life Update In First Interview After WWE Exit

Sheamus has officially broken his silence since leaving WWE earlier this month.

During a recent interview with "Adam's Apple," Sheamus opened up about his life since his WWE exit, explaining that he's had the opportunity to enjoy spending time with family and friends back in Ireland after travelling on the road for the past two decades.

"I'm just enjoying my time off. I'm having a good time. I'm bringing the missus over to Paris and going back to Dublin to see the family. Enjoying my workouts. I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life. And yeah, I'm in a really good place. It's been awesome ... 19 years is a long time and a good crack, and I left Ireland in 07 so I haven't really had the luxury to go home and see my family and see my friends and the last couple weeks now I've had a chance to kind of restructure that and get back and catch up on birthdays and missed opportunities."

Sheamus also touched on never becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE after failing to win the Intercontinental Title, stating that he has no regrets about his career despite being unable to capture the gold. Sheamus' final match for the company was this past November when he participated in John Cena's final match on "WWE Raw," where he teamed with the "Never Seen 17" and Rey Mysterio to defeat The Judgment Day. However, shortly afterwards Sheamus suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of action for the remainder of his time with the promotion.

Following Sheamus' departure, it was reported that WWE had offered him a new deal with his contract set to expire, but "The Celtic Warrior" decided to turn down the offer.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Adam's Apple" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.