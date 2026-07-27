Stephanie Vaquer Felt She Lost WWE Women's World Title At Perfect Time

Stephanie Vaquer held the WWE Women's World Championship for 210 days, defending the gold against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez in multiple matches before dropping the title to the latter's Judgment Day stablemate, Liv Morgan, at WrestleMania 42. The pair's journey to "The Showcase of the Immortals" was highlighted on season three of "WWE Unreal," and after their match, the cameras caught up with "La Primera," who said it was actually the perfect time for her to lose the championship.

"It's the perfect time because I believe that my body is asking for a break," Vaquer said in Spanish, translated in the captions by Netflix.

Vaquer was visibly upset, and started to cry before she could continue her explanation. She said she had gone through "too many years" of fighting non-stop.

"I didn't take care of my body as much," she said. "I've been in WWE for a year-and-a-half and I've done a lot of things, but before I got here, it was 10 years of nonstop work. So, I think it's the perfect time because things happen for a reason. It's the perfect time for me to take care of my health and slow things down a little, because I've been running on adrenaline for many years."

The star has been off WWE programming since the April 27 edition of "WWE Raw," where Morgan and Rodriguez attacked her backstage. Vaquer was reportedly written off TV due to a second-degree high ankle sprain. Rumors have been swirling regarding her return for months, with some placing her at Clash in Italy, which didn't come to fruition.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE Unreal" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.