HOFer JBL Is 'Basically Against' WWE Unreal

Many veterans of the pro wrestling industry have criticized WWE for commissioning the "Unreal" show on Netflix, with JBL being the latest to speak out against it.

JBL recently stated on the "Something to Wrestle" podcast that he hasn't watched Season 3 of "Unreal," explaining that the show goes against his outlook on pro wrestling.

"I have not had a chance to check it out. I'm basically against Unreal. I'm an old-school guy. But I'm not so set against it that I think they shouldn't do it. I mean, they're doing something right. And so I'm not gonna be the old guy who shakes his fist at the clouds and yells, 'Get off my lawn, kids,'" he began. "I think it's too inside. But they're doing something right. And maybe fans, you know, want to see all this. See, I'm different. I'm not only just the old kayfabe-type guy, but I don't want to see the insides of Game of Thrones or anything else."

The WWE legend reiterated that WWE and Netflix are doing something right with "Unreal," with fans seemingly embracing the show and it even earning award nominations. However, JBL once again stressed that he is against a show like it, arguing that wrestlers should be portrayed as larger-than-life personalities rather than as ordinary people, which he believes "Unreal" could make them seem.

"I don't want to be relatable when I'm a character. I don't want to be relatable at all. I don't want to pay to see somebody that's one of us. I mean, I love sports. I can't do what Tom Brady does. That's why I would pay to see him play. And I think the same thing about wrestling. You know, if you just make it, 'Oh, he's just one of us.'"

JBL isn't the first veteran to criticize the show, with Bully Ray being a constant critic, while current WWE stars such as CM Punk and Seth Rollins have also spoken out against it.