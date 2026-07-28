Former ECW Champ Reportedly Set For AEW Return This Week

With Redemption now out of the way and All In a month away, AEW will begin its trek towards its biggest event of the year this week, with "Dynamite" and "Collision" tapings set for Detroit, Michigan Wednesday and Thursday. And they will happen with a local legend and former ECW World Heavyweight Champion on the premises. PWInsider reports that Rhino will be making an appearance during the AEW TV tapings this week.

What Rhino will be doing is less certain, as no details were provided regarding plans for him. As such, it leaves open the possibility that Rhino could be appearing on "Dynamite," on "Collision," in a dark match, in a match taped for Ring of Honor, in a backstage segment, in all of the above, or none of the above. Regardless, Rhino's presence shouldn't come as a shock, given he is a native to Detroit.

This will be the second time Rhino has been seen in AEW, with his last appearance coming a year ago when "Dynamite" visited Detroit in May. The "Man Beast" was brought in by old friend Christian Cage to serve as an opponent for Cage's then protege and Ring of Honor World Television Champion Nick Wayne, who defeated Rhino in less than four minutes. Rhino stuck around for "AEW Collision" the next night, pulling double duty by defeating Max Caster in a dark match before teaming with Hologram to defeat Cole Karter and Griff Garrison of The Frat House in a match taped for Ring of Honor.