Tony Khan Provides Update On AEW Podcast Network

After it was announced that WWE was launching its own radio station on SiriusXM this week, Tony Khan was asked for an update on the AEW Podcast Network, a new project which was mentioned in a press release for MyAEW last March.

With there being little information about a future AEW podcast over the past few months, Khan revealed during the AEW Redemption Post Show Media Scrum that the network is currently in development.

"We've been working on it. We're still planning the AEW Podcast Network with our friends and that is coming. So that's been in the works for quite a while and it's still in the works. So it's going to be very good. I'm looking forward to the AEW Podcast Network as we've been planning for a while. So that's going to be excellent."

A year after Khan's wrestling promotion burst onto the scene, "AEW Unrestricted" was created, which was the company's first official podcast. However, after six years, the podcast was officially cancelled with its host and AEW referee Aubrey Edwards announcing that the show would coming to an end after 316 episodes. AEW Podcast Network would seemingly be a replacement for "Unrestricted."

Last Thursday, it was announced that "WWE Radio" would begin airing on SiriusXM, which will feature the station's most popular wrestling program, "Busted Open Radio," hosted by Dave LaGreca, Bully Ray, Mark Henry and Tommy Dreamer. Other shows that will be available on "WWE Radio" include "What Do You Want To Talk About?" with Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under," and "Notsam Wrestling Live" with Sam Roberts.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.